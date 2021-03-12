More firms to reimburse jab costs

According to a letter written to employees, which Mint has seen, Bharti Airtel Ltd will bear the cost of vaccinations for its employees, spouses, children and parents. The company aims to partner with healthcare facilities for the vaccination. “We are working with some hospital groups across the country where our employees can go, show their ID cards, and get the vaccinations. They will be not be charged for it and we will bear the cost," said an official at Airtel.

