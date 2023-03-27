More Indians fly premium, business classes as pandemic ebbs1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: As travel resumes normalcy after the pandemic, several tour operators and airlines are reporting that demand for business and premium economy tickets has risen compared with the pandemic and pre-pandemic period
New Delhi: As travel resumes normalcy after the pandemic, several tour operators and airlines are reporting that demand for business and premium economy tickets has risen compared with the pandemic and pre-pandemic period.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×