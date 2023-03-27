More Indians fly premium, business classes as pandemic ebbs

“We are noticing a substantial increase in upgrades from economy to premium economy classes. Considering high airfares in the economy category of about 30%, many Indians are trading up their travel to premium economy and business class seats instead because of the narrowing price difference between the cheaper and the more expensive categories. If we compare our business to the pre-covid period, there is an increase of at least 35% in demand for premium seats," said Michael Jain, director of Belair Travel, the company that runs CheapTicket.in.