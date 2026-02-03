More iPhones from India? US trade deal shot in the arm for electronics makers
The US-India trade deal is seen as a policy-stability signal for Apple-led electronics exports, even if it may not immediately lift volumes.
NEW DELHI: A tweet and a phone call late on Monday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have lifted expectations of greater policy certainty for India’s electronics manufacturers, even as the fine print of the much-awaited bilateral trade deal, and its implications for sector-specific tariffs remain unclear.