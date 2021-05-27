More people opting for medevac services than luxurious private charters

We are seeing queries go up to 900%; all these enquiries are purely out of necessity from people who fear COVID the most. These requests are not coming from our regular customers but from ones that are pooling all their resources to get access to medical facilities at the right time. From the total queries that we have received to date -- starting from early March 2021 -- 20% have been from students living or studying abroad and wanting to fly back to India, 50% from people looking out to chartering services for medical emergencies out of which 75% were first-time flyers. We are hardly getting any enquiries on leisure or business travel. However, only 10% of these queries actually translate into bookings since flying private obviously does not come cheap. We are trying our best to reduce costs as much as possible to help everyone we can.