More plot twists than Zee’s soap operas: How Subhash Chandra beat a US fund

The pandemic, which saw a vicious surge during April and May, left Zee’s advertising revenue in the June quarter down by almost 23% from the pre-Covid-19 levels. Even without short-term disruptions, the heydays of the traditional broadcaster may be over, with the hunger for content moving from television sets to smaller screens of smartphones and tablets. However, with 7 million daily active users, Zee isn’t doing too badly in the faster-growing streaming market. The network is now seeking to offer digital programming in regional languages — such as Punjabi — hoping to open up new audiences both at home and among the large Indian diaspora. Sony’s own digital platform could never have shaken the dominance locally of Disney Plus Hotstar. Combining with Zee gives it a decent shot.