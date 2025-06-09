More Retail raises ₹400 crore ahead of 2026 IPO, eyes deeper push into smaller towns
The Amazon- and Samara-backed grocer is doubling down on its hybrid model and Tier-2 markets as it prepares to go public. But with losses still high and revenue slipping, profitability remains a key challenge.
Mumbai: Supermarket chain More Retail has raised around ₹400 crore from existing investors Samara Capital and Amazon, as well as new domestic family offices over the past 12 months, as it gears up for a public listing within the next year, two people aware of the matter said.