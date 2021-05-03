Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >More than 4,400 oxygen concentrators airlifted to India in last two weeks: SpiceJet

More than 4,400 oxygen concentrators airlifted to India in last two weeks: SpiceJet

Premium
Spice Jet air cargo SpiceXpress airlifted 1000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi.
1 min read . 02:32 PM IST ANI

  • According to a statement issued by SpiceJet, SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou, which aircraft landed in Delhi at 10 am on Monday

GURUGRAM : SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from China's Guangzhou to New Delhi, said the airline adding that it has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks. According to a statement issued by SpiceJet, SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou, which aircraft landed in Delhi at 10 am on Monday. The airline informed that SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators, followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi.

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from China's Guangzhou to New Delhi, said the airline adding that it has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks. According to a statement issued by SpiceJet, SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou, which aircraft landed in Delhi at 10 am on Monday. The airline informed that SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators, followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi.

These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India, it said. With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations, SpiceJet said. The airline in its statement further said that ever since the lockdown began in March 2020, it and SpiceXpress have played critical roles and worked relentlessly to ensure that the country's supply chain remained intact.

TRENDING STORIES See All

These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India, it said. With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations, SpiceJet said. The airline in its statement further said that ever since the lockdown began in March 2020, it and SpiceXpress have played critical roles and worked relentlessly to ensure that the country's supply chain remained intact.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The airline has helped in the transportation of vital goods, medical supplies and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world, it said. The airline also stated that it has transported more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020, and a record 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12 and April 12 this year.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.