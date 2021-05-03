{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GURUGRAM : SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from China's Guangzhou to New Delhi, said the airline adding that it has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks. According to a statement issued by SpiceJet, SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou, which aircraft landed in Delhi at 10 am on Monday. The airline informed that SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators, followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi.

The airline has helped in the transportation of vital goods, medical supplies and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world, it said. The airline also stated that it has transported more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020, and a record 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12 and April 12 this year.