More than 50% traffic back on our platform: redBus CEO

“Things have been looking up in last few weeks, especially from the end of August, when Unlock 4.0 enabled states to open up a lot of borders. Overall, more than 50% of traffic has come back on our platform, as of first week of October (compared with what it was in February). In states such as Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, we are seeing traffic of more than 50% despite a large number of people still working from home," said Prakash Sangam, Chief Executive Officer at redBus. In February, there were 2.2 lakh transactions per day.