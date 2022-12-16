‘More than 70% Gen Z keen to take up tech jobs’1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 10:41 PM IST
- Gen Z is the generational cohort following millennials, or Gen Y, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.
NEW DELHI : The Indian tech industry hired around 380,000 freshers in fiscal year 2022, according to a Nasscom report that said more than 70% of Gen Z students are keen to take up technology jobs in the near future. Gen Z is the generational cohort following millennials, or Gen Y, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.