‘More than 70% Gen Z keen to take up tech jobs’

The report, report titled “Gen Z and Millennials: Reshaping the Future of Workforce", written in partnership with hiring firm Indeed, revealed that significant hiring of freshers over the last few years in the tech Industry pushed the share of Gen Z to 18-20% and millennials to 68-70% of the total employee base in FY22. In fact, 79% of Gen Zs are willing to spend over two years in their first job, provided employers give them the right value proposition, said the survey.