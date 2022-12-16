Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  ‘More than 70% Gen Z keen to take up tech jobs’

‘More than 70% Gen Z keen to take up tech jobs’

1 min read . 10:41 PM ISTSohini Bagchi
As of 2021, India’s demographic share of millennials and Gen Zs stood at 52%, compared with a global average of 47%, said the report, adding the trend is expected to maintain momentum till 2030, when the share will be 50%, as against a world average of 46%.

  • Gen Z is the generational cohort following millennials, or Gen Y, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

NEW DELHI :The Indian tech industry hired around 380,000 freshers in fiscal year 2022, according to a Nasscom report that said more than 70% of Gen Z students are keen to take up technology jobs in the near future. Gen Z is the generational cohort following millennials, or Gen Y, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

NEW DELHI :The Indian tech industry hired around 380,000 freshers in fiscal year 2022, according to a Nasscom report that said more than 70% of Gen Z students are keen to take up technology jobs in the near future. Gen Z is the generational cohort following millennials, or Gen Y, born between the late 1990s and early 2010s.

The report, report titled “Gen Z and Millennials: Reshaping the Future of Workforce", written in partnership with hiring firm Indeed, revealed that significant hiring of freshers over the last few years in the tech Industry pushed the share of Gen Z to 18-20% and millennials to 68-70% of the total employee base in FY22. In fact, 79% of Gen Zs are willing to spend over two years in their first job, provided employers give them the right value proposition, said the survey.

The report, report titled “Gen Z and Millennials: Reshaping the Future of Workforce", written in partnership with hiring firm Indeed, revealed that significant hiring of freshers over the last few years in the tech Industry pushed the share of Gen Z to 18-20% and millennials to 68-70% of the total employee base in FY22. In fact, 79% of Gen Zs are willing to spend over two years in their first job, provided employers give them the right value proposition, said the survey.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

As of 2021, India’s demographic share of millennials and Gen Zs stood at 52%, compared with a global average of 47%, said the report, adding the trend is expected to maintain momentum till 2030, when the share will be 50%, as against a world average of 46%.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“With newer perspectives and ideas, Gen Zs and Millennials are setting the future course of employee engagement, retention, and acquisition strategies. It will be interesting to see how these newer generations shape India’s future as the talent hub of the world," said Sangeeta Gupta, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, Nasscom.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sohini Bagchi

"Sohini Bagchi is a senior assistant editor with TechCircle with over 15 years of experience in technology journalism. She has previously worked with IDG Media and Trivone Digital Services. Sohini is also a published author of fiction and non-fiction books. Her debut novel 'Road to Cherry Hills' enjoyed critical acclaim worldwide. Her second book 'Techtonic Shift' traces the history and evolution of computers and the Internet. Sohini has a masters degree in communications from Manipal Institute of Communication, Karnataka. She is trained in Karate and enjoys blogging and stargazing when she is not working. "
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP