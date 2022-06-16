‘More than just new categories, it is vital to have more sellers’

My focus and the team’s focus continues to be how to get the next set of customers and the next set of sellers. As far as the next set of customers are concerned, actions like investment in the social commerce app GlowRoad is a step in that direction. We believe that local influencers will give more confidence for new internet users to come and shop. The investment in voice shopping is another; we’ve seen voice shopping grow manifold over the last one year. The investment in video shopping; in social influencers, I think those are some of the initiatives besides the ones which we already have to get to the next set of customers. More than just new categories, what is more important is more and more sellers who bring unique selection and convenience to customers. We’ve been working really hard on the grocery programme—Amazon Fresh. We still have some work to do but I personally believe that the team will have a very good offering for customers, especially very attractive for our Prime customers. On new businesses like pharmacy and food—pharmacy, we are expanding. On food, it’s still in Bengaluru and we are learning how to do it better. Our focus always is to get more customers and for the settled customers to use more categories.

