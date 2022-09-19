Home / Companies / News / More than Rs3 lakh crore worth of public procurement done through GeM portal: Centre
More than Rs3 lakh crore worth of public procurement done through GeM portal: Centre
2 min read.06:49 PM ISTSaurav Anand( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )
According to the commerce ministry, GeM has been able to bring about radical changes in the way procurement was done by government buyers and public sector undertakings
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Public procurement of worth more than Rs3 lakh crore has taken place through the government’s online marketplace GeM, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Public procurement of worth more than Rs3 lakh crore has taken place through the government’s online marketplace GeM, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, GeM has been able to bring about radical changes in the way procurement was done by Government buyers and public sector undertakings. It is contactless, paperless, and cashless and stands on three pillars: efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.
According to the ministry, GeM has been able to bring about radical changes in the way procurement was done by Government buyers and public sector undertakings. It is contactless, paperless, and cashless and stands on three pillars: efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity.
“It is noteworthy that GeM has surpassed the milestone of INR 1 Lakh Crore of procurement value, in a single fiscal year in FY 21-22," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Since its inception, GeM has facilitated over 1 Crore transactions valued at over INR 3.02 Lakh Crore. This has only been possible with the support of all stakeholders including buyers and sellers across the country," it added.
The buyer base of GeM comprises all Central and State Government departments, cooperative societies and public sector undertakings. The heterogeneous nature of GeM’s seller base clearly reflects on the founding pillar of ‘inclusivity’. Starting from the big companies and conglomerates, the seller base includes women entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups and MSME sellers from all over the country.
Moreover, special provisions have also been created on the GeM portal to ensure a seamless on-boarding experience for MSMEs and SHGs. It is worth mentioning that 62 thousand registered government buyers and 50.90 lakh sellers and service providers speak for the size and scale of GeM operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since its inception, GeM has been steadily growing with new product and service categories being added constantly.
“Currently, there are about 300 service categories and over 10000+ product categories available on GeM. These categories feature around 44 lakhs catalogues of product and service offerings. Further, GeM is an evolving platform and relentlessly works towards adding new features and functionalities to the portal," the ministry statement reads.
GeM is an online platform for public procurement in India. The initiative was launched on August 9, 2016, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with an objective to create an open and transparent procurement platform for government buyers.