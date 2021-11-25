With numerous companies and start-ups venturing into the e-scooter space, business tycoon Anand Mahindra said that he has already lost count of them but points out in a positive note, “the more the merrier, and the greener our planet."

Mahindra from the beginning has been a strong advocate for government's EV push. When the Centre's decided to clear the PLI scheme for the auto sector, the businessman hailing the government said, "Some may think that existing OEMs like us will be disappointed that this scheme focuses on renewable energy vehicles. Frankly, we believe this is a transformational policy change".

Meanwhile, the businessman often pushes for environment measures showing support for green movement. Mahindra recently took to Twitter coming in support of a talented entrepreneur whose company designs shoes from garbage waste, especially plastic bags, and bottles.

However, he said he is embarrassed, not noticing such a revolutionary startup. The business tycoon wrote a tweet saying, “Embarrassed I didn’t know about this inspiring startup. These are the kinds of startups we need to cheer on—not just the obvious unicorns".

In another post earlier this week, the businessman took to Twitter sharing an unique idea to curb stubble burning.

Stubble burning is t massive cause for air pollution in the national capital.

