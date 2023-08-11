More trouble for Gautam Adani? Deloitte may resign as Adani Ports' auditor, says report1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Deloitte is reportedly looking to resign as the auditor of Adani Ports, following concerns raised over transactions between Adani Ports and three entities.
The crisis wrought by US short seller Hindenburg's explosive report against the Adani Group appears to be continuing till date. US-based accounting giant Deloitte is reportedly mulling an exit from Adani Ports in the coming days. The development mere weeks after the Indian unit of the firm raised concerns over transactions between Adani Ports and three ‘unrelated parties’.