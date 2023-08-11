According to a Bloomberg report quoting people in the know, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP has already communicated its resignation plans to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. It had flagged transactions between Adani Ports and three other entities in May following the short-seller report. The auditor had said at the time that it couldn’t verify Adani’s claims and couldn’t determine if the business was fully compliant with local laws.