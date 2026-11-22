Trouble continues to mount for chipmaking company Nvidia after its former CEO, Jensen Huang, was caught up in a string of controversies and eventually had to step down on November 12. According to Bloomberg, California, which has already begun a probe into whether Nvidia illegally sold advanced chips to China despite US restrictions and misled investors about its conduct, is also looking into potential criminal violations of state law.

California AG issues subpoena to Nvidia: What we know Raising the stakes for the chipmaker, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Friday (local time) that the company or Huang may have violated several state laws if they shared false information with the public regarding such sales. Bonta announced the investigation on Thursday, and it is still at a preliminary stage. The report added that the probe has not reached any conclusions yet.

In an interview, Bonta said, "The basic legal framework that we’re looking at is the prohibitions in California law — both civil and criminal — against misleading investors and the public." He added, "And there are multiple different laws that provide prohibitions in that space."

Earlier on Thursday, California's attorney general issued a statement announcing that he had sent Nvidia a subpoena seeking information in connection with the probe, adding another layer to the legal challenges facing the Santa Clara-based company. However, his statement did not mention whether the investigation involved possible violations of criminal law.

In a statement released by his office, Bonta said, “The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law.”

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The statement further added, "Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors."

Probe may be separate from alleged affair: Bonta However, the attorney general noted that any findings by his office on whether the chipmaking company illegally sold chips to Beijing and misled investors may have nothing to do with Huang's alleged affair with a suspected spy.

He said, “It could be either or neither. That’s why we’re doing an investigation,” adding, “So there could be an affair that has nothing to do with selling chips to China — that’s something that Nvidia may have done on its own — or maybe it didn’t sell any chips to China, affair or not.”

What penalties could Nvidia face? Bonta added that if the investigation finds Nvidia violated state law, penalties could include a court order barring further violations and the return of profits from illegal sales, which could be substantial.

Additionally, if the investigation uncovers violations, it could potentially lead to a criminal case against the company, which may result in financial penalties. Bonta said, "It could. It depends on what was done, what the facts show, who knew what when, what the intent and state of mind was, and what the conduct was, but it could potentially."

How did the investigation begin? According to Bloomberg, Bonta's probe was prompted partly by revelations that Huang, Nvidia's former CEO, had an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy who worked at Singapore-based firm Megaspeed, which obtained advanced chips from his company.

Following media reports, Huang publicly acknowledged in an email to company employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. Subsequently, another extramarital affair involving one of the firm's employees came to light.

The series of controversies plunged the company, which Huang co-founded in 1993, into an unprecedented crisis, fuelling a sharp sell-off in its shares and eventually resulting in Huang's ouster as CEO.

Besides the investigation by California's attorney general and Nvidia's internal inquiry, the US government is also examining various aspects of the company's conduct. President Donald Trump had earlier said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was looking into Huang's relationship with the suspected spy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia's internal investigation would help determine whether the company had been “promiscuous” in selling high-end chips likely to reach China.

What lies ahead? The investigation could have significant implications for Nvidia, depending on what California authorities uncover. While the probe remains at a preliminary stage, Bonta's remarks indicate that the company could face both civil and criminal consequences if violations of state law are established. For now, investigators are examining the company's alleged chip sales and disclosures to investors, with no conclusions reached so far.