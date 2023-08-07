More women make it to listed company boards, but slowly, shows data

The numbers show the gender gap at workplace. Achieving gender equality is a sustainable development goal that India has to realise by 2030. According to data available from federal policy think tank NITI Aayog as of 2022, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Tail Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the states which are ranked as 'performers' in ensuring gender equality, with scores ranging from 50-64, but none of the states have reached the tag of 'front-runners' which requires a score of 65 or above based on certain parameters.