Indian drug manufacturer Morepen Laboratories has begun production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the shot internationally, said on Tuesday.

The first test batch made by the Indian manufacturer in the state of Himachal Pradesh will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute which developed the vaccine, for quality controls, RDIF said in a statement.

Earlier, Panacea Biotec received a licence from DCGI for manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine in India, after the first batch of the covid-19 vaccine cleared all quality-control tests at the Gamaleya Center, Russia.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021 and vaccination against covid-19 with the Russian vaccine started on May 14, 2021 and has been registered in 67 countries globally with total population of over 3.5 billion people.

The vaccine is based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination.

In May, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launched the covid vaccine in the Indian market. The first dose was administered in Hyderabad as part of a limited pilot. The pharma firm partnered with RDIF to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India in September 2020.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.