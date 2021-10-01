Morgan Stanley and Interactive Brokers face federal scrutiny in Venezuela probe

Mr. Ramírez served as head of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDVSA, and then energy minister under the late President Hugo Chávez and his successor, Nicolás Maduro, and represented Caracas at the United Nations until 2017, when Mr. Maduro accused him and several associates of corruption. Former U.S. officials say those accusations, whether true or not, are a diversion from domestic political turmoil and criminal charges against Mr. Maduro by Washington and other governments. Mr. Maduro, in turn, has said the U.S. allegations are lies and are meant to oust him from office.