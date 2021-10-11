American financial services company Morgan Stanley said on Monday it has appointed Anahita Tiwari as the new head of its global centres in India.

Based in Mumbai, Tiwari will be responsible for the implementation of the firm’s global growth and deployment strategy in India.

Morgan Stanley functions as a global capability centre (GCC) out of India with offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru and has emerged as the largest GCC hub for the firm with about 6,000 employees. The India centres support the firm’s global businesses across institutional securities, wealth management and investment management.

Tiwari has over 25 years of experience in finance and technology consulting, project management, corporate finance and business transformation. She joins Morgan Stanley from JP Morgan Chase India where she was the head of Global Finance and Business Management.

“The global centres are an integral part of our business strategy and I am excited to join Morgan Stanley as the firm continues to invest in the growth of our highly talented and dynamic workforce in India. I am honoured to be a part of this journey and look forward to contributing and working closely with the business and the global organization to create value," Tiwari said.

She takes over from John McGrory who will head the firm’s global centre in Baltimore and will also functionally lead the Institutional Securities Group (ISG) Product Operations team in Baltimore.

