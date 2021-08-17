Morgan Stanley is stepping up efforts to ensure employees comply with its rule that they be vaccinated to enter its buildings.

The firm told vaccinated workers to provide documentation of their shots by Oct. 1, after previously letting them attest to their status, according to an internal memo. The extra step is meant to “provide greater comfort for those working in the office," it wrote.

Almost 90% of Morgan Stanley’s workforce -- and nearly 95% of its employees in New York -- attested to being vaccinated after the bank rolled out a policy in June that ranked among the financial industry’s most restrictive for returning to offices. Firms across Wall Street have been adjusting their rules in recent weeks or stepping up enforcement as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads.

Unlike some rivals, Morgan Stanley hasn’t set a companywide deadline for returning to offices.

