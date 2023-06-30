Morgan Stanley board to focus on selection of CEO Gorman's successor at summer and fall meetings: report2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 03:14 AM IST
The bank’s co-presidents Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein are widely viewed as the front-runners for the top job, with Pick seen as having a slight edge, said the report
Morgan Stanley's board at its summer and fall meetings will focus on the selection of CEO James Gorman's successor, said a report by Reuters.
