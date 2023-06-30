Morgan Stanley's board at its summer and fall meetings will focus on the selection of CEO James Gorman's successor, said a report by Reuters .

The bank's directors will deliberate over three internal candidates at a meeting in London in July and later gatherings in New York in September and October, said the report.

The bank’s co-presidents Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein are widely viewed as the front-runners for the top job, with Pick seen as having a slight edge, said the report.

Dan Simkowitz, the firm's head of investment management, is also a contender.

Gorman will retire in the next 12 months, he had announced in May.

Gorman had said the bank is looking at three senior internal candidates to be the investment bank's new top executive.

He also said he plans to remain at the bank as executive chairman of the board for a period of time after a successor is named.

Gorman became CEO in 2010 in the wake of the financial crisis, when the storied investment bank came dangerously close to collapsing.

He joined Morgan Stanley as chief operating officer of its Global Wealth Management Group in early 2006 and was co-president of the bank within a year.

Before Gorman hands over the reins, he wants to wrap up several regulatory matters.

"There's a whole range of things that I wouldn't mind either getting set, or dealing with, before I step down, so whoever replaces me has a complete clean sheet," Gorman told investors at a conference earlier this month. "Most of that will happen within a year, and then we're off to the races."

Gorman also wants to deal with international regulations expected to be proposed this summer, said the report.

Australian-born Gorman, 64, has transformed Morgan Stanley through a series of major deals into a wealth management powerhouse that aims to manage $10 trillion in assets.

