Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said the Federal Reserve should still commence a series of rate hikes despite the geopolitical and economic risks sparked by the war in Ukraine.

The Fed will likely need to make “inexorable" rate increases in order to contain surging price pressures in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Australian national said in Sydney on Tuesday. While Gorman expects that Chair Jerome Powell will make four 25-point hikes this year, the Wall Street CEO warned that he will need to tread carefully.

“You have to raise rates, but you don’t want to tip the economy into recession," Gorman said at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. “If you tip the economy into recession you get stagflation, that’s really bad."

Powell told lawmakers last week that he backs a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting, less than the half-point move some Fed officials have suggested. He also stressed policy makers will move carefully due to uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine, as they confront the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Gorman, noting he had met with Powell days before departing for Australia, believed the central bank had planned to launch its tightening with a 50 basis-point hike, but recent events had lowered the ambition.

“That was absolutely locked in and they won’t now," said Gorman. “I’d be stunned if they do that because you can’t throw boldness on top of uncertainty."

“My current bidding is the Fed will raise very methodically now. The worst thing that can happen is that the war recedes, the world reverts to somewhat normal, now inflation is raging, and the Fed didn’t do enough. It’s a tough hand."

The Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO said late last year that the global economy was hot enough to bear rate hikes.

Gorman also said on Tuesday that the “single most important" action against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine would have been to stop buying its gas and oil.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

