Business News/ Companies / News/  Morgan Stanley Chairman James Gorman's compensation jumps 17% to $37 million in 2023

Morgan Stanley Chairman James Gorman's compensation jumps 17% to $37 million in 2023

Livemint ( with inputs from Reuters )

Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James Gorman's compensation in his last year as CEO of the bank saw a 17 percent increase in 2023 to $37 million from $31.5 million in 2022.

James Gorman spent 14 years at the helm and is credited with transforming Morgan Stanley into a wealth management powerhouse.

Morgan Stanley's Executive Chairman, James Gorman, saw a 17 percent rise in his compensation for the year 2023, reaching $37 million compared to $31.5 million in 2022, as per a filing by the bank on January 19, Reuters reported.

Gorman's earnings mark the highest compensation disclosed for a major United States bank chief this year. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, received $36 million for the year 2023. Details about compensation from other rival banks are expected to be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Leadership Transition and Performance Bonus

Effective from January 1, Gorman assumed the role of Executive Chairman, passing the torch of the CEO position to Ted Pick. Three-quarters of Gorman's performance bonus is distributed in equity and deferred over three years.

Morgan Stanley's board justified the increase in Gorman's pay by acknowledging his "outstanding performance," particularly in executing the CEO succession and leadership transition. The resolution of legal and regulatory matters also contributed to the decision.

Gorman, who led the bank for 14 years, is credited with transforming Morgan Stanley into a robust wealth management institution. His succession plan, a rare move on Wall Street, involved Ted Pick taking over as CEO while retaining the two other CEO candidates, Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz.

The compensation committee pointed to the total shareholder return of 14 percent in 2023 and the company's valuation growth during Gorman's tenure as CEO. Morgan Stanley's stock tripled, and its market capitalisation surged from $40 billion to $153 billion.

"In his 14-year tenure as CEO and throughout 2023, Gorman reshaped the firm, positioning it for long-term growth. The firm's business model performed as intended in a challenging market and macro environment in 2023," stated the board in the filing.

