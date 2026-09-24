Morgan Stanley deal leak exposes 100+ potential deals: What could it mean for companies named?

Morgan Stanley is racing to contain the fallout from an email blunder that exposed details of more than 100 potential investment-banking deals across Asia, including prospective IPOs in India, China and South Korea, Bloomberg reported.

The Wall Street bank has held urgent meetings with some private equity firms to apologise and assure them it would work to mitigate the fallout.

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According to the Bloomberg report, the leaked document contained Morgan Stanley's internal deal pipeline, including potential initial public offerings, private equity and pension fund backing for companies, and projects that had been put on hold. While the list focused primarily on Asia, it also covered Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Rivals circle exposed deal pipeline The document was accidentally emailed to some clients by Mohamed Atmani, Morgan Stanley's Asia-Pacific head of financial sponsors in investment banking. Atmani had, reportedly, intended to send a client-facing document containing general updates on the private equity sector and recent transactions, but mistakenly sent the internal pipeline.

The leak has drawn interest from rival investment banks, with several bankers discussing using the information to approach companies and pursue potential deals mentioned in the document.

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Morgan Stanley races to contain fallout Morgan Stanley has so far found no evidence of clients disengaging from the bank because of the incident, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg. Atmani has met some clients who received the internal material, while relationship bankers have contacted others.

In an internal memo, Morgan Stanley instructed employees to escalate client or media contacts to senior management. Employees were also asked to complete compliance training covering the handling of misdirected emails and the fallout from such incidents.

The bank said it takes client confidentiality extremely seriously and had promptly taken steps to address the inadvertent disclosure.

Incident attracts regulatory attention Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission said it expects financial intermediaries to maintain robust internal controls to protect confidential client information and prevent data leaks that could harm clients or affect market integrity.

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China's Securities Regulatory Commission is aware of the matter and has contacted some large private equity firms, although it has no current plans to approach Morgan Stanley.

India's Securities and Exchange Board of India is also conducting an internal assessment of the incident, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Based on its findings, the regulator will decide whether any action is required.

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What could be the potential consequences? The Bloomberg report further mentioned that the leak could have wider consequences for transactions involving companies named in the document. Premature disclosure of an upcoming share placement, for instance, can put pressure on a stock as investors anticipate additional shares entering the market. That could affect the proceeds raised by a seller and make it harder for an investment bank to execute the transaction.

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