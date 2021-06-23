Morgan Stanley employees to require vaccinations to enter New York offices

While most U.S. employers say they don’t plan to require their workforces to get vaccinated before returning, some big financial firms have drawn a harder line in recent days. BlackRock Inc. told U.S. staff last week that it would allow only those who are fully vaccinated to come back starting next month. Bank of America Corp. also plans to prioritize the return of vaccinated staff, summoning all of them back by early September. It said it will make arrangements for unvaccinated people later.