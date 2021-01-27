Morgan Stanley, Goldman Lead Bonus Bounces for Asia Bankers

The total compensation for Morgan Stanley’s investment bankers in Asia was boosted by about 20%, while at Goldman Sachs it will rise around 15%, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because bonus decisions aren’t made public. The numbers for UBS Group AG in the region rose about 10%, while at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. they climbed about 6% and 3%, respectively, the people said.

