Morgan Stanley hires Citi to find a buyer for CGE stake

As reported by Mint, there are a raft of green energy deals in play. These include the promoters of Cleantech Solar Energy planning to sell their controlling stake in the green energy firm backed by Royal Dutch Shell and Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp among suitors for Warburg Pincus LLC’s majority stake in rooftop solar power producer CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Also, Norway’s state-owned Norfund and TPG Capital’s The Rise Fund announced their $100 million and $25 million investment, respectively, in Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy recently.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}