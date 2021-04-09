Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure acquires stake in iBus Networks for $21 mn

"With a track record of 100% profitable growth year-on-year over the last foure years with area additions to its portfolio which covers over 500 million sq ft over 750+ premium projects, iBus is now keen to blend & offer even more convenience to do digital business continuity by working towards integrating New Technology such as 5G , ORAN, FTTH, IoT, BMS within the In-Building Space," said the company.