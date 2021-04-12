Morgan Stanley India M&A head S. Sundareswaran joins Alta Capital

S. Sundareswaran’s new role will see him advising global investors who want to buy real estate assets directly in India

Morgan Stanley’s head of mergers and acquisitions in India is leaving the US bank as soon as the end of June to join a boutique real estate firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Sundareswaran’s new role will see him advising global investors who want to buy real estate assets directly in India, the people said.

Representatives for Alta Capital and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

The executive spent 13 years with Morgan Stanley, joining from Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., according to his LinkedIn.

The Economic Times reported Sundareswaran’s departure earlier on Monday.

Morgan Stanley, with Sundareswaran on board, worked on the listings of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Mindspace Business Parks REIT, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The debuts came after more than a decade of efforts by regulators to allow and encourage REIT listings, culminating in the Blackstone-backed Embassy in 2019.

