Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Morgan Stanley joins rivals in $100,000 junior banker salary

Morgan Stanley joins rivals in $100,000 junior banker salary

Premium
The raises for employees at the New York-based bank will take effect Aug. 1
1 min read . 10:52 PM IST Bloomberg

First-year analysts will now earn at least $100,000, up from $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts in both divisions will make $105,000, up from $90,000, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Morgan Stanley is increasing salaries for junior employees in its investment banking and global capital markets divisions, the latest Wall Street firm offering a bump to retain staff burned out by crushing workloads.

Morgan Stanley is increasing salaries for junior employees in its investment banking and global capital markets divisions, the latest Wall Street firm offering a bump to retain staff burned out by crushing workloads.

First-year analysts will now earn at least $100,000, up from $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts in both divisions will make $105,000, up from $90,000, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

First-year analysts will now earn at least $100,000, up from $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts in both divisions will make $105,000, up from $90,000, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The raises for its first year analysts bring the lender in line with Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which have all bumped starting wages for those employees to $100,000 in a bid to stem defections sparked amid intense workloads.

The raises for employees at the New York-based bank will take effect Aug. 1, the person said. The pay increases were first reported by Insider.

Banks began raising salaries following a presentation from a group of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts earlier this year that revealed the 100-hour weeks and declining physical as well as mental health of staff battling the work-from-home grind. As well as pay hikes, some banks offered one-time bonuses, all-expenses paid vacations and fitness equipment to their junior rungs.

Goldman Sachs is yet to follow suit with a junior analyst pay bump. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said during a second-quarter earnings call this month that the bank operates on a “pay-for-performance" model, explaining it would appropriately compensate analysts earning lower base salaries compared to peers. For analysts, the pay cycle is in August, he said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Economic momentum rebounds from May nadir but outlook s ...

Premium

Semiconductors Are Big News. Here’s What You Should Know

Premium

Tech-focussed funds have had a rich harvest. Will it continue?

Premium

Sales of packaged consumer goods bounce back as curbs ease

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!