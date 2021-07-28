Morgan Stanley joins rivals in $100,000 junior banker salary

Premium The raises for employees at the New York-based bank will take effect Aug. 1

1 min read . 10:52 PM IST

Bloomberg

First-year analysts will now earn at least $100,000, up from $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts in both divisions will make $105,000, up from $90,000, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.