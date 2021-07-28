This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Morgan Stanley joins rivals in $100,000 junior banker salary
1 min read.10:52 PM ISTBloomberg
First-year analysts will now earn at least $100,000, up from $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts in both divisions will make $105,000, up from $90,000, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Morgan Stanley is increasing salaries for junior employees in its investment banking and global capital markets divisions, the latest Wall Street firm offering a bump to retain staff burned out by crushing workloads.
Morgan Stanley is increasing salaries for junior employees in its investment banking and global capital markets divisions, the latest Wall Street firm offering a bump to retain staff burned out by crushing workloads.
First-year analysts will now earn at least $100,000, up from $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts in both divisions will make $105,000, up from $90,000, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
First-year analysts will now earn at least $100,000, up from $85,000, according to a person familiar with the matter. Their second-year counterparts in both divisions will make $105,000, up from $90,000, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.
The raises for its first year analysts bring the lender in line with Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which have all bumped starting wages for those employees to $100,000 in a bid to stem defections sparked amid intense workloads.
The raises for employees at the New York-based bank will take effect Aug. 1, the person said. The pay increases were first reported by Insider.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Banks began raising salaries following a presentation from a group of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts earlier this year that revealed the 100-hour weeks and declining physical as well as mental health of staff battling the work-from-home grind. As well as pay hikes, some banks offered one-time bonuses, all-expenses paid vacations and fitness equipment to their junior rungs.
Goldman Sachs is yet to follow suit with a junior analyst pay bump. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said during a second-quarter earnings call this month that the bank operates on a “pay-for-performance" model, explaining it would appropriately compensate analysts earning lower base salaries compared to peers. For analysts, the pay cycle is in August, he said.