Morgan Stanley layoffs: 2,500 jobs cut — Who is affected? What's behind the layoffs? All you need to know

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday reportedly cut 2,500 jobs, affecting about 3% of its global workforce. Were the layoffs linked to AI adoption? How will the layoffs affect the investment banking giant? Here's everything you need to know. 

Written By Shiladitya Ray
Published5 Mar 2026, 07:26 AM IST
Signage outside the Otemachi Financial City South Tower, which houses the Morgan Stanley Japan Holdings Co. offices, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Signage outside the Otemachi Financial City South Tower, which houses the Morgan Stanley Japan Holdings Co. offices, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has reportedly laid off 2,500 people --- about 3% of its total workforce.

The development was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter. It has yet to be officially confirmed.

Who is affected?

Jobs were cut across major departments of Morgan Stanley, with the layoffs affecting three major divisions — investment banking, trading, and wealth.

However, the job cuts will not affect Morgan Stanley's financial advisors, WSJ reported citing its source.

As of writing this, it was unclear which geographies would be the most affected.

Why are jobs being cut?

Despite thousands of job cuts of late being linked to the advent of artificial intelligence (AI), it appears that Morgan Stanley's decision to trim its workforce is not related to AI.

The 2,500 job cuts were based on strategy and individual performance, Reuters reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

Morgan Stanley, as of 31 December 2025, had a global workforce of 82,992 people.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

