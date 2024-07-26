Morgan Stanley moves forward on homegrown AI

With a build approach, “you get to design it, make it to fit into your workflows and just make it more seamless," Mousavizadeh said. Regarding tools like Morgan Stanley’s, she said, “The benefit of this app for a bank is that it’s able to work with the data inside the bank and fit seamlessly into the workflow of the financial analyst. No doubt that this type of app will be incredibly useful in other sectors too," citing insurance and retail as examples.