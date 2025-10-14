Morgan Stanley, MUFG launch $1 billion sale of Vena Energy India
The sale, code-named Project Indigo, marks Global Infrastructure Partners’ full exit from its bet on Vena Energy as global investors crowd into the country’s booming renewable energy market.
NEW DELHI: Morgan Stanley and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have begun the sale process for Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP)-owned Vena Global Group Pte Ltd’s Indian renewable energy platform, Vena Energy India, in a deal having an enterprise value of around $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the development.