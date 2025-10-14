Morgan Stanley, MUFG launch $1 billion sale of Vena Energy India

In another deal, Nasdaq-listed ReNew Energy Global Plc agreed to sell 300 MW of solar assets to Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries Ltd, valuing the equity and enterprise at around $100 million and $190 million, respectively. Sembcorp, along with Torrent Power Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (of the INOXGFL Group), and General Atlantic-owned Actis LLP, is also among the shortlisted bidders for Macquarie Asset Management’s Green Investment Group (GIG) platform, Vibrant Energy. The transaction—code-named Project Notos—is valued at around $600 million.