Morgan Stanley names Arun Kohli as new country head for India1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Morgan Stanley named Arun Kohli as the new India head to replace Sanjay Shah, a veteran of 26 years at the firm, who is retiring.
Morgan Stanley named Arun Kohli as the new India head to replace Sanjay Shah, a veteran of 26 years at the firm, who is retiring.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×