Mogan Stanley has predicted that Tesla's Dojo supercomputer will increase the company's value by around $500 billion by faster adoption of robotaxis and network services.

In a note written by analysts led by Adam Jonas, Morgan Stanley noted that the Dojo could open up ‘new addressable markets’ for Tesla similar to what AWS did for Amazon. The analysts raised their 12-month price target to $400 per share, up from $250 and upgraded the company's stock to overweight from equal-weight.

“If Dojo can help make cars 'see' and 'react,' what other markets could open up? Think of any device at the edge with a camera that makes real-time decisions based on its visual field.", the Morgan Stanley analysts were quoted as saying by Reuters.

The Wall Street brokerage is expecting Dojo to drive the most value in software and services. Morgan Stanley has also raised the revenue estimate for Tesla's network services business from the earlier $157 billion to $335 billion in 2040.

“This increase is largely driven by the emerging opportunity we see in third-party fleet licensing, increased ARPU (average monthly revenue per user)," Morgan Stanley analysts noted.

Tesla shares rose by around 6.6% on Monday after the Morgan Stanley note and were on track to add around $43 billion in market value.

What is Dojo supercomputer?

Dojo supercomputer has been designed to handle massive amounts of data in training driving systems, Bloomberg reported. The Elon Musk led company has been giving hints about how Dojo could give it an edge in AI and self-driving technology.

Tesla had started production of the supercomputer to train artificial intelligence (AI) models for self-driving cars in July and plans to spend more than $1 billion on Dojo through next year.

(With inputs from Reuters, Bloomberg)