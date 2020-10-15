Morgan Stanley Q3 profit jumps 26% on trading boost

Morgan Stanley Q3 profit jumps 26% on trading boost1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 05:28 PM IST
- Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $2.06 billion a year ago
- Earnings per share rose to $1.66, compared to $1.27 a year ago
Morgan Stanley posted a 26% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, powered by another bumper quarter at its trading business as the COVID-19 pandemic drove up volatility in financial markets.
Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $2.60 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.06 billion a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $1.66, compared to $1.27 a year ago.
Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.28 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.