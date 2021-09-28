Morgan Stanley’s top female executive in Asia to retire

Ms. Christianson was born in Beijing and grew up during the Cultural Revolution, a period of chaos from 1966 to 1976 when much of China ceased to function. She went to study in the U.S. in the 1980s and graduated with honors from Amherst College in 1985, becoming the school’s first China-born graduate, before attending Columbia University’s law school on a scholarship.

