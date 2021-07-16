Morgan Stanley still has room to run

Morgan Stanley has bet big by acquiring Solium, Eaton Vance and E*Trade, and now by locking in that dividend payout. Yet the stock seems to still have some room to grow, even after the shares already have jumped nearly 35% this year. Right now, Morgan Stanley trades at about 13 times forward earnings, just ahead of where JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America trade, but above the multiples of trading-heavy firms such as Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. That is still well below asset managers including BlackRock, which trades at over 20 times forward earnings.

