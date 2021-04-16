Morgan Stanley takes $911 million Archegos Capital Management loss

The Archegos disclosure leaves Morgan Stanley as the only major US bank to be nursing losses from the flameout of Bill Hwang’s family office. New York-based Morgan Stanley was one of the early backers of Archegos despite the legal taint tied to Hwang, who was previously accused of insider trading and in 2012 pleaded guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his predecessor hedge fund, Tiger Asia Management.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}