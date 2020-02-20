Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Morgan Stanley to acquire E*Trade for $13 bn

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2020, 11:27 PM IST AFP

The transaction is Morgan Stanley’s latest move to reinvigorate itself after nearly being crushed by bad investments during the market crash

NEW YORK : US investment bank Morgan Stanley announced on Thursday it will buy online trading pioneer E*Trade in a deal valued at $13 billion.

It would be the largest acquisition by an American bank since the 2008 global financial crisis, and comes as online brokers are competing fiercely for new customers.

The transaction, which requires approval from regulators, is Morgan Stanley’s latest move to reinvigorate itself after nearly being crushed by bad investments during the market crash.

The New York-based financial giant has transformed itself from an institution focused on speculation into a wealth manager for the rich and middle class.

The acquisition of E*Trade allows Morgan Stanley to go a step further and manage the money, savings and assets of small investors.

Founded in California, E*Trade helped revolutionise online trading in the 1980s, opening the door to individual investors to invest on Wall Street, avoiding traditional brokers who demanded high fees and often would not work with small investors.

RELATED STORIES
Sanjay Shukla, managing director and chief executive of Centrum Housing Finance.

Centrum Housing Finance raises funds from Morgan Stanley unit

3 min read . 02 Feb 2020
The wider S&P 500 index is set for its best year since 2013. (Photo: AP)

Wall Street slips from near-record highs in Christmas Eve trade

2 min read . 24 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout