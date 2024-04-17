Morgan Stanley to slash 13% investment banking jobs in Hong Kong and China, biggest cut in region in years
Morgan Stanley plans to start cutting about 50 investment-banking jobs in the Asia-Pacific region this week, with at least 80% of the reductions in Hong Kong and China, people familiar with the matter said.
