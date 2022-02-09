Mortgage rates are still pretty decent for potential borrowers, but their rapid jump has still been enough to cause more problems for home-lending stocks.

The increase so far this year in average weekly U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates measured by Freddie Mac, from about 3.1% at the end of December to over 3.5% in early February, has pushed them back to early 2020 levels. That is still very attractive, historically speaking, but not good enough for lenders. With millions of people already having lowered their rates during the pandemic, the pool of people who would be easy targets for refinancing is now shrinking quickly.

At the beginning of the year, there were roughly 11 million borrowers who were still good candidates to refinance their mortgages, according to Black Knight, a mortgage technology and data provider. That has been slashed to fewer than 6 million, down from more than 16 million last February.

Keep in mind, these candidates are people who hold 30-year mortgages of a maximum 80% loan-to-value ratio and credit scores above 720 and who could reduce their rates by at least 0.75 percentage points. The wider universe of people who could still shave off that many points is a much larger population of around 10 million. Many of them are tougher to underwrite, though, especially as pandemic stimulus and forbearance programs fade further and credit risk grows.

There are some silver linings. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly survey, refinancing application volume is half what it was a year ago, but it jumped at the end of January, possibly as people rushed to get ahead of further rate rises. Purchase applications are down only 7% from a year ago, and some of that is a function of tight supply and inventory of homes, which could improve.

Meanwhile, rising prices helped tappable equity of mortgage holders hit a record aggregate total of nearly $10 trillion in 2021, according to Black Knight. Many people could continue to find cash-out refinancing appealing. They might also increasingly tap their homes to borrow: In the fourth quarter of 2021, balances on home equity lines of credit rose sequentially for the first time since 2016, according to new Federal Reserve data.

Even if the pool of candidates starts to shrink more slowly, the problem is that mortgage originators might continue to fight even more fiercely over these customers. Average gain-on-sale margins at big banks—what is earned by originating and selling a mortgage into the securitization market—were about a fourth lower in the final quarter of 2021 than a quarter earlier, according to figures compiled by analysts at KBW. This is an indicator of originators being willing to eat into their own margins to offer relatively better rates to borrowers.

This competition can in theory work to the advantage of the biggest originators that can afford to operate profitably at the slimmest margins and grab more market share. Yet the stock prices of many big originators are down 10% or more so far this year, including giants Rocket Co. and UWM Holdings. A key thing investors should be on the lookout for are indications of firms succeeding in taking greater share in their core markets and channels, perhaps by expanding products like cash-out refinancings, and particularly in the relatively strong purchase market. These firms could then emerge even bigger and more profitable later in the cycle.

But that is a long-term view in a market that seems focused on short-term risks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

