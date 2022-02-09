Mortgage firms might find fewer matches this Valentine’s Day

This competition can in theory work to the advantage of the biggest originators that can afford to operate profitably at the slimmest margins and grab more market share. Yet the stock prices of many big originators are down 10% or more so far this year, including giants Rocket Co. and UWM Holdings. A key thing investors should be on the lookout for are indications of firms succeeding in taking greater share in their core markets and channels, perhaps by expanding products like cash-out refinancings, and particularly in the relatively strong purchase market. These firms could then emerge even bigger and more profitable later in the cycle.