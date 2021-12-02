Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Mortgage giant Fannie Mae promotes controller to finance chief

Mortgage giant Fannie Mae promotes controller to finance chief

Reuters
1 min read . 06:09 PM IST KRISTIN BROUGHTON, The Wall Street Journal

  • Chryssa Halley joined the government-sponsored enterprise in 2006

Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored enterprise that guarantees mortgage loans, has promoted Chryssa Halley, from controller to chief financial officer.

Ms. Halley’s appointment took effect Monday, Fannie Mae said in a press release on Wednesday. She joined the government-sponsored enterprise in 2006 and has held several senior-level roles with it since then.

Ms. Halley succeeds Celeste Brown, who left in May after about three years as Fannie Mae’s finance chief to become CFO of New York-based financial company Evercore Inc. David Benson, Fannie Mae’s president, served as interim CFO before Ms. Halley’s appointment.

“Chryssa is an inspirational leader with deep knowledge of Fannie Mae’s finance operations gained over many years," Hugh Frater, Fannie Mae’s chief executive, said in a press release.

Fannie Mae declined to make Ms. Halley available for an interview.

Jim Holmberg succeeded Ms. Halley as controller. He joined Fannie Mae in 2009 and has served as its vice president of finance accounting.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

