Mortgage investors look back to the future

A big year for mortgage originators culminated in the Super Bowl, which featured ads for recently public Rocket Cos. and FindAMortgageBroker.com, part of UWM Holdings. But investors are already starting to think about next season.

Fourth-quarter loan volumes reported by originators so far have been huge, and there are signs that the start of 2021 may not have the typical seasonal softness. However, some key measures of how much originators can make when they originate and then sell mortgages are falling.

Median gain-on-sale margins have dropped for banks and lenders in the fourth quarter from the third, according to Piper Sandler. And that pressure is likely continuing: A proxy for these margins, using the spread between primary and secondary mortgage market rates, had fallen to about 1.4 percentage points from an average of 1.6 points in the fourth quarter as of last week, according to Autonomous Research.

This is historically typical in past mortgage cycles, in part driven by competition among lenders leading to tighter pricing. In such cases, mortgage rates eventually start to rise—perhaps along with a strong economy—and refinancing volumes dip, reducing the speed at which mortgages pre-pay. Markets now seem to be anticipating this: Shares of recently listed origination giants Rocket and UWM are both down so far this month. LoanDepot, a big retail originator, made its public listing last week at a reduced size from what it proposed—though its shares jumped sharply in its first two days of trading.

But there may be a bit more upside yet in originating. For one, there are still a ton of mortgages with rates that make them strong candidates to be refinanced. As of December, there were roughly 19 million mortgages outstanding with high-FICO borrowers, or about $7 trillion worth, for which the average borrower could save about $300 a month if they refinanced, according to figures tallied by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group.

If prepayment speeds remain very elevated, then originating as many mortgages as possible now and retaining servicing rights might be the best way to get ahead of an eventual upturn in the value of that servicing. Investors should also be watching so-called “recapture" rates, or the rate at which the firm servicing a mortgage is the one getting the refinancing business. Recapture is a way to turn prepayments into a longer-term benefit. Rocket has argued that is a core strength of its model, and firms such as Mr. Cooper Group have added more direct-to-consumer capacity to bolster recapture of their big servicing books.

Plus, volume and margin declines may not affect all players in the same way. Retail lenders tend to have higher margins, and haven’t seen as much compression as banks that acquire loans in bulk via correspondent channels, according to analysts at Piper. Rocket’s earnings later in February will be a closely watched indicator of how retail margins are performing.

UWM originates mortgages via local broker partners, a channel that has generally been growing its share of the market. UWM argues it could still do more volume even if the overall market shrinks, as brokers may be better positioned to grab a larger share of purchase originations, which tend to be more complex than refinancing.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s industry forecast anticipates home purchase originations will grow to a record level in 2021, even as refinancing is slowed by higher rates. This trend may be aided by the end of the pandemic as credit fears ease and more young people move out and put accumulated savings to work. “Investors often have less confidence in purchase momentum, because of the cyclical nature of the industry," said Ryan Carr, analyst at Jefferies. “It could surprise a lot of investors."

The 2020 boom for mortgage originators may not be repeated anytime soon. But the business could still be good for a while longer.

