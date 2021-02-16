Mortgage investors look back to the future

Mortgage investors look back to the future3 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- Investors in mortgage companies are starting to anticipate a turn in the cycle, but it may be premature to call an end to the boom
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A big year for mortgage originators culminated in the Super Bowl, which featured ads for recently public Rocket Cos. and FindAMortgageBroker.com, part of UWM Holdings. But investors are already starting to think about next season.
Fourth-quarter loan volumes reported by originators so far have been huge, and there are signs that the start of 2021 may not have the typical seasonal softness. However, some key measures of how much originators can make when they originate and then sell mortgages are falling.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.