Most base metals fall on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment

GLOBAL-METALS/:METALS-Most base metals fall on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment

Reuters
Published22 Nov 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Most base metals fall on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment
Most base metals fall on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Base metal prices mostly traded lower on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar and risk-averse sentiment due to the escalating conflict in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) eased 0.1% to $8,999 per metric ton by 0334 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 0.9% to 73,800 yuan ($10,184.65) a ton.

Escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war rattled risk appetite across financial markets, while a stronger dollar - on track for the eighth straight weekly gain - made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

"I think the war is a wild card so risk-off pivot will hurt base metals. The higher dollar is putting pressure on base metals too," said a metals trader.

"There is still no good news from China on how they'll stimulate more, although they are on the right track. Bitcoin is taking away attention from commodities as well," the trader said.

Bitcoin came within a whisker of closing above $100,000 for the first time on Thursday as the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president spurred expectations that his administration will create a friendly regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

Physical copper demand showed a slight uptick during China's traditionally strong consumption season, as indicated by a modest decline in SHFE inventories.

SHFE copper stocks were last at 130,465 tons, the lowest since Feb. 8.

LME aluminium fell 0.4% to $2,620.50, while nickel edged 0.1% higher to $15,725, zinc advanced 0.4% to $3,003, lead increased 0.5% to $2,009 and tin was up 0.8% at $28,980.

SHFE aluminium fell nearly 1% to 20,520 yuan a ton, nickel dropped 1.5% to 125,390 yuan, lead declined 0.3% to 16,920 yuan, tin was down 0.9% at 241,240 yuan while zinc rose 0.2% to 25,245 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 7.2462 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMost base metals fall on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    460.60
    10:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.55 (-3.27%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,072.30
    10:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -42.4 (-3.8%)

    Tata Steel share price

    141.00
    10:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    0.75 (0.53%)

    Tata Power share price

    411.95
    10:00 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.5 (0.86%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mastek share price

    3,241.35
    09:49 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    50.15 (1.57%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.25
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.15 (1.27%)

    Coforge share price

    8,274.70
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    64.45 (0.78%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.65
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.55%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,049.95
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -96.45 (-8.41%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    647.35
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -50.35 (-7.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.55
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.61 (-5.48%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,513.55
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -69.45 (-4.39%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    154.20
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.15 (6.31%)

    CCL Products India share price

    746.55
    09:49 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    35 (4.92%)

    Info Edge India share price

    7,860.10
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    344.75 (4.59%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints share price

    267.10
    09:50 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    11.5 (4.5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.000.00
      Chennai
      77,651.000.00
      Delhi
      77,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.